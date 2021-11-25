Madhya Pradesh: Stop dam built with over Rs 1 cr ‘useless’ due to lack of cleaning

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The stop dam built to store the Baghini river water has been rendered useless due to the pollution and it is gaining recognition as an icon of the wastage of taxpayers’ money.

The government had sanctioned Rs 1 crore to water resources department to construct a stop dam and store clean water for farmers and the residents.

The river would not have converted into dirty drain if the administration would have constructed a ghat and cleaned the river, said a local.

The severity of the situation can be gauged from the fact both the banks of the river are full of filth and thatch.

A similar situation was observed at the stop dam due to which it could not be filled with water as per the estimated catchment area till date.

The concerned department had handed over the dam to the gram panchayat. The Panchayat officials denied of the information and said that they never received any amount for the cleaning and maintenance of the dam.

A resident Radheshyam Chouhan said that there is urgent need to clean both the river and the dam.

Idris Mewati, a farmer whose field lies adjacent to the dam, said that the construction of the dam brought immense pleasure for the farmers but it is disappointing to see the water facility in this condition.

Certainly, the river can be brought to its original form if any responsible administrative officer heed to the issue instead of waiting for the government orders, rued locals in one voice.

