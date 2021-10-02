Madhya Pradesh: Stolen batteries recovered, one held

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of the additional superintendent of police, Mhow, Puneet Gehlot, the police station in-charge Sanwer, Mohan Malviya and his team under the leadership of SDOP Sanwer succeeded in arresting one person who was part of a gang that used to steal batteries from towers.

The police team received a tip-off that stolen batteries were being carried in a while-coloured Mahindra (MP 09 GH 6906). The police stopped the vehicle and found 24 batteries in the vehicle and Samarjit Singh s/o Yashpal Singh (38) resident Palasia who was in the vehicle could not explain from where he got the batteries.

During questioning he confessed that he had stolen the batteries from a tower in Chandrawatiganj police station area. The stolen batteries are worth Rs 2,40,000.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:49 AM IST