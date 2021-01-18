Indore

Madhya Pradesh: State transport federation felicitates Indore RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi for exemplary work

By Staff Reporter

A shield, citation, coconut were presented to him on Makar Sankranti.

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Transport Federation felicitated Indore regional transport officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi for his exemplary work at a brief function held on auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, which was celebrated on January 14.

“He is an ideal RTO who believes in his work,” said Federation president Hari Singh, vice president Sanjay Arora. The Federation office bearers presented a shield, citation, coconut to Raghuvanshi. Those present on the occasion included Federation members Rakesh Arora, Jaimal Singh Thakur, Manjiit Bhatia, Daljit Singh Bhatia, Sunil Yadav, Shailendra Rajput and Ritik Arora.

