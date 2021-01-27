Madhya Pradesh: State minister Parmar hoist flag, takes salute in Shajapur

SHAJAPUR: On 72nd Republic Day, state minister of higher education Inder Singh Parmar hoisted the national flag and took salute of the parade as the chief guest at the programme held in Shajapur district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh.

The Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and gaiety throughout the district. The flag hoisting at the local stadium ground was held at 9 am. It was followed by the national anthem. Parmar read out the message of State Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

March past was conducted under the leadership of reserve inspector Vikram Singh Bhadoriya. The chief guest released colourful balloons, a symbol of cheerfulness in the sky.

In the main program various government departments displayed tableaux based on different themes. An e-magazine-- Gauraiya was also released by minister.

The best tableau and the best parade of the program were given prizes. Government officials and staff along with social workers were feted with certificates for outstanding work. The program was conducted by teacher Hemant Dubey.

District panchayat CEO Misha Singh, upper collector Manjusha Vikrant Rai were present with heads of various departments along with locals.