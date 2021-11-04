Madhya Pradesh: Standing committee forms for panchayat election

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For transparency and fairness in the three-tier Panchayat elections, a standing committee has been constituted at the district level. Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh is designated as the chairman of the committee.



According to the order issued in this regard, the committee includes Deputy Inspector General of Police Manish Kapuria, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Himanshu Chandra, Additional Collector

(Election) Abhay Bedekar, SDO Mhow Akshat Jain, SDO Depalpur Ravi Kumar Singh, SDO Munish Singh Sikarwar, SDO Ravish Shrivastava, SDO Anshul Khare, SDO Vishakha Deshmukh, Joint Director Public Relations Dr RR Patel, Tehsildar Pallavi Puranik, Tehsildar Depalpur Bajrang Bahadur Singh, Tehsildar Mhow Dhirendra Parashar, Principal and Master Trainer RK Pandey and election superintendent Jitendra Singh Chouhan will remain members. Deputy Election Officer Pratul Chandra Sinha has been made Member Secretary of the committee.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:17 PM IST