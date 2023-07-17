 Madhya Pradesh: St Arnold's School Organises Investiture Ceremony
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
FPJ

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): St Arnold's School of Meghnagar organised an investiture ceremony for students of academic session 2023–24 on its premises. The investiture ceremony was organised to recognise exceptional students for their leadership skills and academic achievements. It also provides young students with an opportunity to don the mantle of leadership and discharge responsibilities entrusted to them by the school.

School manager Father D'Mello administered the oath to captains and vice captains of blue, red, green and yellow houses. Darpan Basod was appointed as head boy and Anugya Porwal as head girl.

District literacy officer Jagdish Sisodia, Journalist Association tehsil president Rajendra Singh Songara, Dashrath Kattha and others were present as guests. Several colourful performances were presented by the children.

House in-charges bestowed badges to their respective House Prefects. The school also felicitated meritorious students who excelled in board examinations and bagged ranks in the district. They were felicitated with shields, medals and certificates. Principal Father Andrews Lobu proposed vote of thanks.

