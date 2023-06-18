Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycles In Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were killed while four injured in a head-on collision between three motorcycles in Meghnagar town of Jhabua district on Friday.

As per details, the incident took place at Meghnagar- Jhabua Road near Bijasan Mata temple in Meghnagar on Saturday evening. On being informed, the villagers rushed the injured to government hospital in Meghnagar. From where relatives rushed the injured persons to private hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment.

Rakesh Somji (25) of Amarpura village, Mahesh Ganwa (18) of Mordungra village was killed on the spot. Sushila Ganwa, sister of deceased Mahesh Ganwa Vipul, brother of Rakesh Somji and Jagu Radhakrishna (25) received grave injuries. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

After the incident, a large crowd gathered at the government hospital. The villagers nearby raised an uproar over delay in availability of ambulance at the accident site.