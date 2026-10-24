Madhya Pradesh Sports Roundup Neeru Dhanda Felicitated For Asian Games Glory, Archita Wins Bronze, Emerald Heights Shine In Basketball, RGPV Cricket Begins | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang felicitated ace shooter Neeru Dhanda in Bhopal on Friday after her outstanding three-medal campaign at the Asian Games 2026.

Sarang said Neeru’s success reflected years of hard work, discipline and dedication, and had brought immense pride to Madhya Pradesh.

“Her success will serve as a profound source of inspiration for other talented athletes across the state, especially our daughters,” he said.

The minister wished Neeru continued success as she looks to build on her international achievements.

Dhanda returned from the Asian Games with two gold medals and a silver across individual and team trap events.

She won gold in the women’s trap individual event and the trap mixed team competition, while adding silver in the women’s trap team event.

Her individual triumph also made her the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games individual gold in a shotgun event.

Emerald Heights begin with a bang

Indore: Hosts Emerald Heights International School made a flying start to the All India IPSC Basketball Tournament, routing Kittur Rani Military School 44-7 in the opening match of the U-17 girls’ competition.

Pawan Dubey led the charge with 17 points, while Roli Pandya added 12 as Emerald Heights stamped their authority from the outset.

For Kittur Rani Military School, Shagun and Aishwarya scored seven points each.

In the second match, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali defeated LK Singhania, Gotan. Avantika Singh top-scored with 18 points and Mehreen contributed 10, while Ahana Bharadwaj scored 14 for the losing side.

The third fixture saw Sanskar Valley, Bhopal beat Sainik School, Bijapur 18-8. Pearly Kesari scored 10 points for Sanskar Valley, while Palvi contributed five for Sainik School.

The league matches are being played at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex basketball courts of Emerald Heights International School.

BRIEF SCORES

Emerald Heights beat Kittur Rani Military School 44-7 (Pawan Dubey 17, Roli Pandya 12)

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali beat LK Singhania, Gotan (Avantika Singh 18, Mehreen 10; Ahana Bharadwaj 14)

Sanskar Valley, Bhopal beat Sainik School, Bijapur 18-8 (Pearly Kesari 10; Palvi 5)

STAT ATTACK

44 — Emerald Heights’ winning score

17 — Pawan Dubey’s points

3 — Opening-day winners

37 points — Hosts’ winning margin

Archita races to national bronze

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh athlete Archita Chouhan won bronze in the Under-20 girls’ 5,000m on the opening day of the 41st National Junior Athletics Championship 2026 in Chennai on Friday.

Archita clocked 17 minutes 36.25 seconds to finish third at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and open MP’s medal account at the five-day meet, which runs from October 23 to 27.

The promising middle- and long-distance runner has been in consistent form this season.

Representing Jabalpur Corporation, Archita had earlier topped the 3,000m at the 62nd Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Championships 2026, clocking 10:23.44.

Registered under the Athletics Federation of India system as a Madhya Pradesh athlete, she has steadily built a strong reputation in distance events.

STAT ATTACK

17:36.25 — Archita’s 5,000m timing

Bronze — National finish

10:23.44 — Her state-level 3,000m timing

5 days — Championship duration

Radharaman nodal cricket gets rolling

Bhopal: The Radharaman RGPV Nodal Cricket Tournament 2026-27 was inaugurated at the Radharaman Engineering College sports ground on Friday, with 15 college teams set to battle for honours.

The competitive action begins on Saturday with LNCT taking on SISTech in the opening match, while the grand final will be played on October 31.

Renowned cricket coach Sanjay Bhardwaj, recipient of the 2019 Dronacharya Award in the Lifetime Category, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Bhardwaj has mentored several prominent cricketers, including Gautam Gambhir, Nitish Rana and Priyansh Arya.

As part of the inauguration, a friendly match was played between RGI and REC, with Team RGI emerging victorious.

Organisers said the tournament aims to identify and encourage sporting talent among college students while also promoting discipline, sportsmanship and leadership.