Madhya Pradesh Sports Roundup 2026: Pankaj Advani Shines In Indore, Dhar Veteran Wins Gold, Young Athletes Impress | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): World-class cueists turned Indore’s Yashwant Club into a theatre of precision and artistry on Tuesday as 29-time world champion Pankaj Advani spearheaded India's winning start in the main round of the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026.

With 22 balls, a cue stick and nerves of steel, players from across the globe enthralled spectators in the championship organised by the Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association during the centenary year of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India.

Advani opens in style

Advani, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, defeated the Philippines' Michael Mengorio 4-1 in Group L.

The Indian maestro captured the opening two frames within 30 minutes and maintained control to begin his campaign with a victory.

Veteran Manan Chandra overcame Hong Kong-China's Longyi Ryan Lee 4-2 in Group E, while 26-year-old Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan blanked Kuwait's Abdullah Al Youssef 4-0 in Group B.

MP cueists make their mark

Local player Hussain Khan defeated Singapore's Sunny Wang 4-1, while Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Chawla outplayed Germany's Christian Richter by the same margin.

However, Ketan Chawla suffered a 1-4 defeat against Hong Kong-China's Wang Yuchen.

Two thrilling seven-frame battles saw India's Ryan Rajmi edge France's Nicolas Mortreux 4-3 and Paras Gupta overcome compatriot Uzair Khan 4-3.

Krish Gurbaxani beat Laxman Rawat 4-1, while Hong Kong-China's Tam Yun Fung defeated Dhruv Patel 4-3.

Ami, Anupama shine

Defending women's champion Anupama Ramachandran defeated France's Ophelie Laval 2-0 in Group A.

Indore's Ami Kamani also began strongly, blanking 16-year-old Afifa Fakhruddin 2-0 in Group D.

Kirthana Pandian, Raveena Umadevi and Hong Kong-China's So Man Yan were among the other winners.

Brief results

Men - Pankaj Advani beat Michael Mengorio 4-1; Manan Chandra beat Longyi Ryan Lee 4-2; Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan beat Abdullah Al Youssef 4-0; Hussain Khan beat Sunny Wang 4-1; Kamal Chawla beat Christian Richter 4-1; Wang Yuchen beat Ketan Chawla 4-1; Ryan Rajmi beat Nicolas Mortreux 4-3; Paras Gupta beat Uzair Khan 4-3; Krish Gurbaxani beat Laxman Rawat 4-1; Tam Yun Fung beat Dhruv Patel 4-3.

Women - Anupama Ramachandran beat Ophelie Laval 2-0; Ami Kamani beat Afifa Fakhruddin 2-0; Carmile Buhat beat Ella O'Connor 2-0; Kirthana Pandian beat Pooja Galundia 2-0; Raveena Umadevi beat Sanvi Shah 2-1; So Man Yan beat Margaret 2-0.

Anita races to gold at 60-plus

Dhar: Veteran athlete Anita Sharma of Dhar struck gold in the 60-plus category at the Madhya Pradesh Masters Athletics Championship held in Jabalpur on November 15.

The retired teacher finished first in the 400-metre race, once again bringing laurels to Dhar district and adding another medal to her long sporting journey.

An international runner, Sharma has been associated with sports since childhood and has won several medals in running competitions over the years.

Her latest victory has also earned her selection for the National Masters Athletics Championship, scheduled to be held in January.

Sharma’s success is backed by a demanding fitness routine. She begins her day around 4 am, cycling nearly 10 km every morning and combining it with regular running practice.

Teachers from Dhar district and members of the District Athletics Association congratulated her on the achievement and wished her success at the upcoming Nationals.

STAT ATTACK

Category: 60-plus

Event: 400m

State result: Gold medal

Next target: Nationals in January

Daily cycling: Around 10 km

Indore stars rule U-14 squash court

JB Digital

Indore players produced a strong show in the Under-14 boys and girls league matches of the 70th State-Level School Squash Championship 2026 being held at The Emerald Heights World School.

The championship features U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys and girls categories and was inaugurated by school principal Nisha Ahmed.

In the girls’ section, Anika Bandi registered two commanding victories, defeating Bhopal’s Vidula Dave 11-3, 11-3 and Gwalior’s Harshika Shakya 11-0, 11-0.

Kavya Jhanwar outplayed Neha Prajapati of Gwalior 11-1, 11-0, while Sharanya Thakur beat Bhopal’s Tanishka Yadav 11-1, 11-1.

In the boys’ category, Manay Jhaveri edged fellow Indore player Jivesh Sharma 12-10, 13-11 in the closest contest of the day.

Yuvraj Udasi blanked Parthak Garg of Gwalior 11-0, 11-0, while Jivesh bounced back to defeat Hardik Sharma 11-2, 11-0.

Hussain Dewaswala beat Krishnakant Meena 11-3, 11-1, and Arnav Singhal defeated Harsh Goyal 11-1, 11-2.

BRIEF RESULTS

Anika Bandi beat Vidula Dave 11-3, 11-3; Anika Bandi beat Harshika Shakya 11-0, 11-0; Manay Jhaveri beat Jivesh Sharma 12-10, 13-11; Yuvraj Udasi beat Parthak Garg 11-0, 11-0.

Indore racquets keep title hopes alive

Indore: Rahasya Bahari and Arnav Khandelwal of Indore advanced in the men’s singles, while Vedehi Sharma and Divina Dhoopar moved ahead in the girls’ U-14 section of the Sahil Group 3rd Madhya Pradesh State Ranking Tennis Tournament on Tuesday.

In men’s singles, Rahasya defeated Gwalior’s Jaydev Sharma 6-4, 6-0, while Arnav outplayed Arthav Mishra 6-0, 6-1. Pratyaksat Soni of Khandwa beat Pintu Arya 6-2, 6-3, and Mayank Rajan defeated Nayan Sugandh 6-2, 6-2.

In boys’ U-14, Garv Malpani beat Vansh Khandelwal 9-2, Ishan Dandir defeated Shreyash Singh 9-2, Rigved Malse overcame Saras Pandey 9-5 and Arush Koolwal beat Manveer Singh Hora 9-1.

In girls’ U-14, Vedehi Sharma blanked Krishvi Maheshwari 9-0, while Divina Dhoopar defeated Trisha Sharma 9-1. Aishvi Jain and Saanvi Pahwa also registered 9-0 wins.

BRIEF RESULTS

Rahasya Bahari beat Jaydev Sharma 6-4, 6-0; Arnav Khandelwal beat Arthav Mishra 6-0, 6-1; Vedehi Sharma beat Krishvi Maheshwari 9-0; Divina Dhoopar beat Trisha Sharma 9-1.

Gauranshi smashes her way to bronze

Bhopal: Bhopal badminton player Gauranshi Sharma won a bronze medal in the senior women’s category at the 28th National Deaf Senior Sports Championship held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Deaf athletes from across the country competed in badminton, table tennis and tennis at the championship, organised by the All India Sports Council of the Deaf and Kerala Sports Council of the Deaf.

The achievement adds another medal to Gauranshi’s impressive international and national record.

Speech and hearing impaired since birth, Gauranshi was part of India’s team gold-medal winning campaign at the Brazil Deaflympics 2022. She followed it with another team gold at the World Deaf Championship in Brazil in 2023.

In October 2026, she added another team gold after India defeated Japan at the Asia Pacific Deaf Badminton Championship in Malaysia.

Gauranshi is also India’s first deaf brand ambassador and a UNICEF Youth Advocate. She has been honoured with the Eklavya Award by the Madhya Pradesh government.

This year’s National Championship also carried special significance as 2026 marks 100 years of the Deaflympics movement.

MEDAL TRAIL

Deaflympics 2022, Brazil — Team Gold

World Deaf Championship 2023 — Team Gold

Asia Pacific Championship 2026 — Team Gold

National Deaf Championship 2026 — Bronze

Dewas gets Rs 9.44cr athletics boost

Dewas: Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a newly constructed 400-metre, eight-lane synthetic athletics track at Kushabhau Thakre Stadium, giving a major boost to sports infrastructure in Dewas.

Built at a cost of around Rs 9.44 crore, the modern track will provide athletes with improved training facilities and help them prepare for state, national and international competitions.

Yadav called the facility a major gift for Dewas athletes and said the government was continuously working to expand sports infrastructure. He recalled that the foundation stone for the track was laid on November 17, 2024, and said its completion would help local athletes reach new heights.

MLA Gayatri Raje Puar described the opening as a historic moment and said proposals for an Olympic-level swimming pool, a stadium pavilion and better cricket practice facilities were also being pursued.

She said Dewas athletes had repeatedly brought laurels to the district, citing Jai Meena’s Asian Games gold medal among recent achievements.

Former Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation chairman Raisingh Sendhav said the track would provide young athletes with a modern platform to sharpen their skills.

District Panchayat president Leela Ataria, collector Neha Meena, municipal corporation commissioner Dalip Kumar, coaches, officials and athletes attended the programme.

STAT ATTACK

Cost: Rs 9.44 crore

Track length: 400 metres

Lanes: 8

Foundation stone: Nov 17, 2024

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