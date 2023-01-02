Madhya Pradesh: Sports department launches 15-day self-defence training programme in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In order to curb crime against women, the sports department on Monday inaugurated a fifteen-day self-defence training programme here at Government Post Graduate College in Khargone. The training programme is organised under the joint aegis of World Bank Quality Upgradation Project, Department of Higher Education, MP and IQAC Cell.

Addressing the inaugural session, Principal Dr RS Deora said that on the backdrop of an increase in crime against women, learning self-defence skills is the need of the hour for women to safeguard themselves. Being cautious is the key to being safe. Learning self-defence techniques will help women in becoming more aware, cautious and equipped in times of danger against these criminals.

Sports officer and head of sports department Dr Gagan Chowdhary introduced instructor Annapurna Sikarwar to students and presented the outline of the programme. Furthermore, the training also includes tips on defence against slaps, punches, street smartness. Certificates will also be distributed to the students at the end of the session. During which, women empowerment committee convenor Dr Lalita Barge, Vaishali More and college students were present. Chaudhary conducted the programme while Ganesh Patil proposed a vote of thanks.