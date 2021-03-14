Madhya Pradesh: Spike in covid cases in Nagda amid vaccinations, 15 active cases reported

Nagda: A rise in Covid cases is seen in the area amid the vaccination drive and currently, there are 15 active cases in the city. It has been a year now that the country is fighting against the pandemic, but again the danger of its spread is looming large.

The infection is again spreading in the country, states and cities. Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Covid-19 is spreading again in Madhya Pradesh too. Preparation to impose night curfew in Bhopal and Indore is going on and areas with more than 100 cases are already under night curfew or lockdown may be imposed.

The pandemic has claimed around 12 lives in Nagda in the past one year and 335 people got infected. Currently, there are 15 active cases in the city. Though there was a time when there was not even a single case in the city. The cause of the spread is the carelessness of the locals as they stopped following the Covid norms and had thrown caution to the winds.

Collector's appeal to all to wear masks

Collector Ashish Singh has appealed to the locals not to go to crowded places without masks and to use sanitizers frequently to prevent the infection and to maintain social distancing as well. He asked the locals to visit hospitals to get checked up if they find any symptoms of Covid-19 in themselves. The people found without masks will have to pay a spot fine and also they may be sent to jail temporarily.