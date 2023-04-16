Madhya Pradesh: SP reviews law and order during Badnawar visit

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed SP Manoj Kumar Singh on Sunday undertook a visit to Badnawar town after taking charge and inspecting the police station. During his visit to the town, he chaired a meeting with police officials and instructed them to check crimes in their respective areas and tighten the noose around various gangs. SDOP Sher Singh Bhuriya, TI Vishwadeep Singh Parihar, SI Anil Singh Guraiya, Omkarlal Patel, ASI Sharad Kumar Gaur, head constable Santosh Yadav and staff also attended the meeting.

While reviewing the law-and-order situation, he asked officials to take strict action against goons, miscreants and anti-social elements in a time-bound manner in view of the upcoming elections. He also sought information regarding pending cases, fresh complaints and pending investigations. Later, he also visited Shri Baijnath Mahadev Temple located near the police station premises and paid obeisance. He then left for Rajod. He also chaired a meeting at Kanwan police station and undertook an inspection of Bhaisola outpost.