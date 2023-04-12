Madhya Pradesh: Cops bust gang of robbers, arrest three, four at large in Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police on Tuesday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a loot case where they looted a house in a village and decamped with costly jewellery.

As per details, a gang of burglars entered the house of Mishri Lal in Khiledi village by breaking open the shutter in the wee hours of March 10. They decamped with valuables, gold and silver jewellery and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash on knifepoint. On the basis of a complaint, a case was registered with Badnawar police station.

SHO Ram Singh Rathore said that two of the accused namely Rahman Khan and Sohel Khan, both residents of Sardarpur town were arrested earlier. Now, police have succeeded in arresting the third accused Salman Mansuri of Rajgarh. As of now, Rajesh Bhil of Kushalpura, Vishnu Bhil of Bhaskar Nagar, Jolana and other two accused are still at large. Police have launched a manhunt to nab other accused.

Police have also recovered valuables and jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh from the third accused.