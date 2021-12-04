Madhya Pradesh: Smart Seed to launch four-month program for students starting start-ups

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Smart Seed Incubation Centre run by Indore Smart City Development Limited in collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad CIIE.CO is signing MoUs with several educational institutes under which it will give a four-month programme to students for accelerating entrepreneurship in the city.

Aditya Vyas from CIIE.CO said fee of the programme is Rs 1100 per month to be paid by the student or the institute. Around 30 students are expected initially for the first batch of the programme which will start in January 2022. Only students with startup ideas will be selected for the programme, said Vyas.

The sessions of the programme will be thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The first and third week of the month will be a Knowledge session. In the second week there will be mentorship and in the fourth week there will be an interview session to evaluate the students’ progress as well as a pitching session, said Vyas.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:27 AM IST