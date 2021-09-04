e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 03:02 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Smart city official inspects road widening project

CEO Gupta said, “We had requested the residents to remove the encroachments on their own and many of them have started doing it."
Staff Reporter
File Photo

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Smart City Development Limited’s CEO Rishav Gupta on Friday inspected the work of removal of encroachments coming in the way of widening of road from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri, under Smart City Project. Most of the residents were removing the encroachments on their own.

Gupta also instructed the officials to provide additional dumpers and trucks to the residents to load the debris of the demolished structures as the debris was choking sewerage lines in the area.

During the inspection, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, former corporator Deepak Jain, superintendent engineer DR Lodhi and other officials were also present.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 03:02 AM IST
