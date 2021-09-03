Madhya Pradesh: Congress chooses wrong person to plan agitations: Sarang

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday ridiculed the Congress president’s decision to nominate Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh as the chairman of a nine-member committee constituted to plan agitations on national issues.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said, “Though nominating any person on any post is an internal matter of Congress, views of the person who is heading the committee on Pakistan and Hindutva are known to all.”

Sarang said Digvijaya Singh made fun of India in front of Pakistani journalists during the club house chat. It was Digvijaya Singh who floated the theory of saffron terrorism and tried to defame sanatan dharma. He is the same Digvijaya Singh who had said that Pulwama attack was just an accident.

State BJP leader Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The state of affairs in Congress can be gauged from the fact that the leader who is responsible for the Congress’s debacle in Madhya Pradesh and decimation of the Congress governments not once but twice is going to head an important committee of the party. This shows crisis of leadership in the Congress.”

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:56 PM IST