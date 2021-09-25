Madhya Pradesh: Six-year record of dengue cases breached

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crossed the record of the last six years in dengue cases on Friday when the total number of cases reached 361.

On Friday, 17 new cases were reported in which 13 were males and four females.

“In all 17 new cases of dengue were found from Saket Nagar Indore, Bhawarkuwan, Mahalacmi Nagar, Shri Ram Nagar, Amitesh Nagar, Veena Nagar, Vijay Nagarm Indrapuri and other such areas” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

Total 361 people were found infected so far this year in which 205 was male, 156 was female and 67 were children. In the past records of dengue, over 155 people were found positive in the year 2016, 167 in 2017, 358 in 2018, 356 in 2019, 86 in 2020 and 361 till date in 2021.

Dengue Bulletin

Dengue cases on Friday - 17

Male patients - 13

Female patients - 4

No. Of Children - 2

No. Of death - 0

Total Dengue Case - 361

Total Male - 205

Total Female - 156

Total Child - 67

Active Case - 21

Active Admitted - 8

Total death - 1

