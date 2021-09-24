Madhya Pradesh: 36 covid cases in last 24 hours; corona positive rate 0.05 in state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh reported corona blast with 36 COVID cases in the last 24 hours including 30 cases alone reported from Mhow.

Home minister Narottem Mishra tweeted, “30 army men have been found positive and corona positive rate went to 0.05 percent in Madhya Pradesh. However, recovery rate still 98.7 percent.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tweeted expressing deep concern on 30 cases from MHOW. He appealed to the people to be cautious and adhere to corona protocol.

Madhya Pradesh is going to have another mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign on September 27 to achieve the target of 100 percent first dose inoculation of eligible people. The state government has been organising special drives to expand vaccination coverage.

On September 27, the state will again hold a vaccination campaign. In this campaign, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered on priority to eligible persons who are yet to receive a jab. Efforts will be made to ensure that all eligible adults in the state who have not yet taken the first dose of the vaccine are covered under the mega campaign.

