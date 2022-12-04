Madhya Pradesh: Six killed, more than dozen injured after truck crushed them in Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six persons were killed and more than a dozen were injured after a rashly driven multi-axel truck went off-road and crushed more than one-and-a-half dozen people standing roadside, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 5 pm near the Satrunda village intersection on Ratlam – Lebad Four-lane Road, situated about 30 kilometres away from Ratlam district headquarters. Both the Ratlam district collector and superintendent of police rushed to the spot and sent all the injured to the district hospital.

According to information from the hospital, the death toll could be increased as the condition of many injured is said to be critical. Police sent all the bodies to the medical college for the post-mortem.

Eyewitnesses told that the speed of the trailer truck was very high. Suddenly the driver lost control of it after one of its tyres got punctured crushing the people sitting on the roadside waiting for a bus.

People did not get a chance to escape as a trailer truck rolled over them. After an accident, mutilated bodies spread all over the road.

According to the information, the truck carrying buffaloes from Ratlam and heading towards Indore became.

After the accident, people gathered around called an ambulance and sent the injured to the hospital. Four people died on the spot.

After an accident, the administration put the entire health department staff in the district hospital on high alert.

Administration and police officials have also reached the spot and the hospital. A girl has also been found abandoned at the spot, it is suspected that the relatives of the girl have been killed in the accident. After the accident, the driver fled leaving the truck.

Notably, the Satrunda intersection is the busy intersection of the district. Accidents often happen. Many people have lost their lives earlier also at this crossroads.