Madhya Pradesh: Singhar Inherits Political Legacy Of Jamuna Devi

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Congress workers and supporters of MLA Umang Singhar erupted into joy as soon as they heard about the appointment of their leader as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Singhar, who represents one of the tribal-dominated Gandhwani assembly constituencies in Dhar district, entered politics following his aunt and former deputy chief minister Jamuna Devi’s footsteps.

Inspired by her impactful career, Singhar saw an opportunity to make a difference in his tribal-dominated constituency.

The position of Leader of Opposition has been quite common among politicians from Dhar district. This indicates a long-standing tradition of political diversity and healthy democratic competition in the region.

Singhar's aunt Jamuna Devi was also the Leader of Opposition, and Dhar MLA Vikram Verma was also the Leader of Opposition.

Congress leader and then deputy Chief Minister Shivbhanu Singh Solanki was an MLA from Manawar from 1980 to '84. He was also the leader of the opposition.

On Saturday, as soon as his post was announced, there were huge fireworks at his bungalow, and on Sunday in Dhar too.

Singhar's close association with his aunt Jamuna Devi has allowed him to gain valuable insights into the workings of politics from a young age. He has witnessed firsthand the dedication and commitment required to serve the people, which has undoubtedly shaped his political journey.

Singhar contested elections from the Dharampuri assembly in 1998 and he lost by a very small margin. Despite the setback in his first electoral attempt, Singhar's determination remained unwavering.

He used this experience as a learning opportunity, analysing his campaign strategies and identifying areas for improvement. Singhar's resilience and perseverance would later prove instrumental in his eventual success in securing a seat in Congress.

Later, he was made the president of the Youth Congress in 2001. Singhar became active and started moving forward. He has been trying for the ticket since 2003. After this, he is contesting elections from the Gandhwani seat.

Gandhwani constituency came into existence after the delimitation of the district. Since then, the first assembly election was held in the year 2008. Congress had first given ticket to Umang Singhar from here. After winning the first election, Singhar won the assembly elections for the fourth consecutive time from the Gandhwani seat.