Madhya Pradesh: Shreeji Mandir Samiti distributes food to labourers stranded in Omkareshwar

Omkareshwar: Shreeji Mandir Samiti (SMS), on Tuesday, distributed food items to the laborers who got stuck in Omkareshwar after the lockdown in the whole country.

Several construction projects under Madhya Pradesh tourism development and other temple are underway in Omkareshwar. Due to immediate lockdown in the country, these workers had to be stopped here. Tehsildar Uday Mandloi said that they have exempted the workers from lockdown to distribute food and drinking material to such families in Mortakka area and near railway.

BJP city president Liladhar Khandelwal said, “There are no big industries in Omkreshwar and these were daily wage earners who have not received any money for a few days. The local businesses also have no earnings. We were informed that food will be distributed to the poor through ration shop, but it has been more than 1 week since lockdown and they have received nothing. We are trying our best to help the residents.”

City council chairman, Antar Singh Bare said that a survey has been conducted with the help of city councilors. Senior officials have been given the list and a letter has been sent to responsible officials and distribution will start soon.