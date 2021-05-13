Indore

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: Shortage of gunny bags delays wheat procurement in Sonkatch

By FP News Service

Tractor trollies loaded with wheat waiting for their turn at Sonkatch procurement centre in Dewas district
Tractor trollies loaded with wheat waiting for their turn at Sonkatch procurement centre in Dewas district
FPNS

SONKATCH (DEWAS DISTRICT): Shortage of gunny bags at weighing centres has delayed in wheat procurement in of Sonkatch and nearby areas in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

Due to the delay, the farmers are forced to bear the scorching heat and higher cost of transportation.

Long queues of vehicles can be witnesses outside 8 procurement centres. The government has extended the dates for wheat procurement till May 15.

At Anabad centre and Gandharvapuri centre, farmers like Bhanwar Singh, Gyan Singh among 50 others said they are waiting for the gunny bags. They appealed to the government to resolve their problems.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shivani Taretiya blamed Covid-19 for the shortage of gunny bags and said that the it will soon be resolved.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in