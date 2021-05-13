Madhya Pradesh: Shortage of gunny bags delays wheat procurement in Sonkatch

SONKATCH (DEWAS DISTRICT): Shortage of gunny bags at weighing centres has delayed in wheat procurement in of Sonkatch and nearby areas in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

Due to the delay, the farmers are forced to bear the scorching heat and higher cost of transportation.

Long queues of vehicles can be witnesses outside 8 procurement centres. The government has extended the dates for wheat procurement till May 15.

At Anabad centre and Gandharvapuri centre, farmers like Bhanwar Singh, Gyan Singh among 50 others said they are waiting for the gunny bags. They appealed to the government to resolve their problems.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shivani Taretiya blamed Covid-19 for the shortage of gunny bags and said that the it will soon be resolved.