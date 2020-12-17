Madhya Pradesh: Short of emergency services, woman delivers child outside the primary health center in Kanwan village

Kanwan: Tall promises of the state government to provide state-of-the-art health services in the rural area fell flat after one pregnant woman delivered her child outside the primary health center in bone-chilling cold.

The shocking incident was reported at Kanwan village in Badnawar block of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night at around 8 pm. Babli, wife of Manawar Singha of Mali Khedi Unhel village, came to Kanwan village along with two others, Kailashan Bai and Chandu Singh. The trio, who was a rag picker, decided to stay back in the village for the night. Few moments later, Babli started experiencing labor pain. Kailashan Bai and Chandu Singh who were present there, took her to the primary health center in the village, where they found a lock on the main door.

They went to a nurse's place situated near the hospital and sought help, but she refused to help saying that she is off-duty. The nurse only came to help us after the locals asked her to, informed Kailashan and Chandu.

Before the nurse could help, Babli delivered her child. Bunty Kumawat, a resident of Kanwan village said that they called 108 Emergency Services, but to no avail. He added that after waiting for more than one-and-a-half hour, he along with other villagers took mother and child in their private vehicle and rushed them to Badnawar.

Villagers claimed that despite the government's tall promises of providing good health services to the villagers, thousands of villagers from 30 to 35 villagers here are solely dependent on this only primary health center. Adding more salt to their injury, there are no emergency services available here. More of that, no health staff is ready to stay here during night hours.

Dr Deepak Rathore kept mum on the incident. He claimed that he has demanded an emergency kit, medicines, and sufficient staff from the health department.