Madhya Pradesh: SDM happy to see student’s performance under the Gaav Gaav Campaign in Sidhri village

Dahi: Sitting with slates in hand under a tree, eyes on notebooks, twisting pencils between fingers and full concentration on the teacher. This definitely sounds like a movie script. But it is the reality from Sidhri village of Dahi development block of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.

The children studying were the living examples of 'education knows no boundaries'. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vivek Kumar who visited the Sidhri village of Dahi development block to attend the revenue camp under the Gaav Gaav Campaign run by the revenue department, was awestruck when he saw the knowledge of the children studying there. He asked questions related to Mathematics from a student Divya, and when she gave the right answers, SDM was very happy. He got curious to meet their teacher Vinod Sastya, who was teaching them.

SDM Kumar took information about the mohalla class being run under Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Campaign and about the education arrangements from the teacher and also tested the level of education of children.

SDM Kumar instructed the BEO, BRC, BAC and Jan Shikshaks to visit the schools regularly and to ensure that the teachers educate the children in an interesting manner. BEO Satish Chandra Patidar and BRC Manoj Dubey said that the orders of the SDM would be followed.

In the revenue camp, SDM Kumar resolved the issues of the villagers related to revenue. Tehsildar GS Davar, revenue inspector Ravindra Davar and others were present in the camp.