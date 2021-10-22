Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeepers booked for black marketing fertilizer

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna Police seized 42 sacks of DAP (diammonium Phosphate) fertilizers, 12 sacks of Urea fertilizers and some bags of pesticides from a local shop here in Marki Mahu, Guna Tehsil of Guna district on Thursday.

The fertilizer vendor Manoj Agrawal is used to sell the fertilizers and pesticides at a premium.

Trader Manoj Agrawal has been arrested and an FIR has been lodged against him for black marketing of the fertilizers under the relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act and Black-Marketing Act. Due to the non-availability of fertilizers from government godowns and societies, farmers have to purchase fertilizers from private shopkeepers. Private shopkeepers are taking advantage of the situation.

The black marketing of the fertilizers is rampant in the district, alleged the local. The farmers are facing hassles in procuring fertilizers in the district and these shopkeepers are taking advantage of the situation. They are selling sacks of fertilizers at high prices to the farmers.

Sub-inspector Kripal Singh Parihar and his team were part of action.

