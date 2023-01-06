Madhya Pradesh: Shivam selected in state team for Santosh trophy

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Shivam Vishwakarma, a member of the District Football Association (DFA), Dhar has recently been selected for the state football team to play the Santosh Trophy.

Sharing information, DFA secretary Subhash David said that outstanding player Shivam has been selected in the state team to play Santosh Trophy National Football Tournament to be held in Kolhapur, Maharashtra from Saturday.

The selection was held on the basis of outstanding performance in MP Senior State Football Competition, Indore 2022-23, 15 days training camp at Singrauli and All India Football Tournament, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). Utkarsh David, NIS coach said that he is an extremely level-minded and skilful defender.

His amazing speed and ball control is what sets him apart from the other players. On this big achievement district collector Priyank Mishra, SP Aditya Pratap Singh, DFA executive president Shamsher Singh Yadav, DFA secretary Subhash David, international football player Jyoti Chauhan and DSO Rajesh Shakya extended best wishes to the player and wished victory in the upcoming matches.

