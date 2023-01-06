Madhya Pradesh: Rustic Malipura floors Italian visitors in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-member team from Italy visited Malipura, a tribal village situated in Mandu Terai, to experience rural life. The visit took place on the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and the district administration on Friday, a day before the Mandu festival.

The team was overwhelmed by the rural environment, where they enjoyed boating in the pond of Malipura area of ??Mandu area.

The team reached the village on Friday morning. A village nestled in the beautiful plains under the mountain, this village has many specialities of its own.

When the guests from Italy arrived in the beautiful valleys, they were happy with the view here. They were welcomed with traditional Dhol Mandal and tribal folk dance.

The troupe could not stop themselves from dancing to the melodious tune of Dhol Mandal. In the cold season, they were served tea in Kulhad. Along with boating, they experienced the life of the people of the tribal area here.

Stories Genova, Lawrence Geneva, Forbea Rome, Krasina Rome, Flora Balonia, Francisco and other colleagues in the team said that this experience is the best experience of their life.

Along with this, they also expressed their keenness to learn about the agricultural activities being done in the surrounding area. They visited the fields, and learned about the cultivation of cotton and maize.

On this occasion, on behalf of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Bhopal, rural tourism in-charge Zubin Salu and director of Vasudha Vikas Sansthan, Dr Gayatri Parihar translated and gave information to connect the team with the villagers.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Vasudha Vikas Sansthan and district administration made this initiative worthwhile. Officials informed that in this way, a new way of livelihood has been opened in the tourism sector. In the coming time, this type of excursion will open new avenues of tourism in Mandu.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: BJP groupism comes to fore ahead of local elections in Dhar