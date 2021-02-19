Madhya Pradesh: Shipra Pathak, a water woman from Omkareshwar pledges to plant one crore sapling on Narmada Jayanti

Omkareshwar: On the auspicious occasion of Narmada Prakatusatv, Shipra Pathak, a global ambassador of Glojal (Global Water Mission) Foundation vow to plant one crore saplings.

Known also as Mokshadaayini Maa Shipra, the spiritual sage has devoted her life towards the betterment of the global water scenario. She is committed to promote basic human values, fostering inter-religious harmony, advocating for the welfare of the global village, and reviving ancient Indian knowledge.

Shipra considers Narmada Prakatusatv as the most important day of her life. To celebrate this day in particular, Shipra reached Omkareshwar from Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the occasion.

Born in Dattaganj of Badau district in Uttar Pradesh, Shipra strives to work towards reviving a dying planet and urges thousands to take a stand with her for the conservation, preservation and sustainable development of water on a global scale. The Water Woman believes every citizen needs to work with the government to achieve the goal.