Madhya Pradesh: Shipra Pathak, a water woman from Omkareshwar pledges to plant one crore sapling on Narmada Jayanti

Omkareshwar: On the auspicious occasion of Narmada Prakatusatv, Shipra Pathak, a global ambassador of Glojal (Global Water Mission) Foundation vow to plant one crore saplings.
Known also as Mokshadaayini Maa Shipra, the spiritual sage has devoted her life towards the betterment of the global water scenario. She is committed to promote basic human values, fostering inter-religious harmony, advocating for the welfare of the global village, and reviving ancient Indian knowledge.
Shipra considers Narmada Prakatusatv as the most important day of her life. To celebrate this day in particular, Shipra reached Omkareshwar from Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the occasion.
Born in Dattaganj of Badau district in Uttar Pradesh, Shipra strives to work towards reviving a dying planet and urges thousands to take a stand with her for the conservation, preservation and sustainable development of water on a global scale. The Water Woman believes every citizen needs to work with the government to achieve the goal.
Shipra visited various religious places including Chaar Dham, Jyotirlinga, Gowardhan Parikrama, Bihariji Parikrama, Mankameshwar Parikrama, Kailash Mansarovar along with 3,500 kilometre long Maa Narmada Parikrama alone.
After completion of the parikrama, Shipra's attachment and dedication to Maa Narmada grew so much that after leaving her business, Shipra became completely devoted to her life to Maa Narmada.
In order to keep every ghat clean, she created a Glojal (Global Water Mission) Foundation under which she started the work to save the waters of all rivers from Narmada to Ganga, Godavari to the Brahmaputra.
In this campaign, Shipra organised a 'Jal Shapath' program under the Glojal Foundation in which people of every region took an oath to save water and also administered it.