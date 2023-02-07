Madhya Pradesh: Shankargarh Hills Fest 2023 to be organised from February 10 in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In context of Shankargarh Hills Adventure Fest 2023, collector Rishav Gupta and municipality commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan reviewed its preparation by visiting the fest site. This fest is being organised by the district and municipal administration on February 10, 11 and 12.

Kite flying competition, lantern festival, ATV ride, fashion show, yoga and zumba wil be organised on February 11. Similarly, bike rally, car rally and women's marathon will be conducted on February 12. Arrangements like kid zone, food zone, swing and others will also be made by the corporation.

Forest officer SK Shukla, CSP Vivek Chauhan, deputy finance commissioner Punit Shukla, traffic in charge Supriya Chaudhary and others were also present during inspection. The collector provided guidelines to the concerned officers for all the arrangements to be made for the festival. Collector Gupta has also made special appeal to citizens to attend the fair in masses and make it successful.