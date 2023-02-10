Madhya Pradesh: Shankargarh Hills Adventure Fest 2023 begins in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Shankargarh Hills Adventure Fest 2023 was inaugurated by MLA Gayatri Raje Puar on Friday. On the first day, a grand kite flying and dancing competition were organised for the girls. Also, Rajasthani artists mesmerised the audience by presenting folk songs.

On this occasion, the MLA said that Shankargarh Fest has been organised by the district and municipal administration to provide healthy entertainment and cultural activities to the citizens and children of the city. A large number of students participated in sports activities like cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, skating and others.

Municipal Corporation chairman Ravi Jain, MLA and mayor representative Durgesh Agarwal, collector Rishav Gupta, SP Dr Shivdayal Singh, commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, SDM Pradeep Soni, assistant collector T Pratik Rao, BJP leader Bahadur Mukati, Bharat Chowdhary, councillor Sonu Parmar and others were also present.

Morning and evening rock band competition and fashion show will be organised at Shankargarh hill from 7 pm under the Adventure Fest on Saturday.

Read Also Ujjain: Government employee dies in road accident on Dewas Road

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)