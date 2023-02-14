e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Shankar Hills Adventure Fest 2023 concludes with prize distribution ceremony in Dewas

At the concluding ceremony, rock band and fashion shows were also organised

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day Shankar Hills Adventure Fest 2023 concluded with prize distribution ceremony on Tuesday. Collector Rishav Gupta along with Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, assistant collector and additional corporation commissioner T Pratikrao and deputy commissioner of finance Puneet Shukla distributed prizes and citations among participants.

At the concluding ceremony, rock band and fashion shows were also organised. Addressing the programme collector Gupta said that the fest was a source of healthy entertainment for the citizens and children. Activities like marathons, fashion shows, rock bands, biker's rallies and others helped in promoting social togetherness. He also expressed gratitude towards the tourism department and Municipal Corporation for the successful organisation.

The three-day Shankargarh Hills Adventure Fest 2023 was inaugurated by MLA Gayatri Raje Puar on Friday. A large number of students participated in sports activities like cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, skating and others. Corporation assistant engineers Jagdish Verma, Induprabha Bharti, Saurabh Tripathi, Rajesh Kaushal, Palak Srivastava and others were also present.

