Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket busted in village Dharola, 7 held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
Representative Image | File Photo
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Wednesday busted a sex racket operating from a house in Dharola village and arrested seven persons, including four women.

According to information, local police received a tip-off that a flesh trade was being operated in a house in the village. Acting on the same, police raided a house and arrested seven people including four women. Police have also seized three mobile phones worth Rs 4,230 from the spot.

Those arrested have been identified as Dashrath Singh, a resident of Barkheda Kala, Dilip Sen, a resident of Kumhar Colony and Shahjad Sheikh, resident of Baghal village along with four women. A case under Section 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 was registered. Further investigations are underway to arrest others involved in the flesh trade. 

