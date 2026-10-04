Madhya Pradesh Seva Setu Camps Take Government To Citizens’ Doorsteps, Resolve Hundreds Of Applications Across Cities | FP photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A health check-up camp was organised at the Government Hospital, Sanawad, under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and the aegis of the BJP City Mandal.

MLA Sachin Birla said government hospitals should organise free medical camps in the city’s slum areas. He said the state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is committed to improving medical services at government hospitals.

Birla also urged BJP workers to counter what he described as misleading information on social media and highlight welfare schemes and achievements of BJP governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh.

The MLA and other representatives inspected the hospital and interacted with patients and their families. Hospital officials briefed them on available facilities.

PIPALRAWAN: A multi-departmental Seva Setu camp was organised at the Pipalrawan Municipal Council office premises on Sunday, bringing officials from several departments together to address citizens' grievances.

Officials from revenue, agriculture, education, electricity, women and child development, animal husbandry, health, government banks and the municipal body attended the camp.

Residents submitted 71 applications and raised problems related to different departments, with all the problems resolved on the spot and necessary action directed in others.

Municipal council president Kavita Sharma, senior councillor Devnarayan Sharma, councillor representative Jitendra Kushwaha and other public representatives were present.

Naib tehsildar Harshal Baharani, chief municipal officer Manohar Singh Jawariya and officials from health, electricity, animal husbandry, women and child development, agriculture and education departments also attended.

JHABUA: Benefits were distributed to eligible citizens during the Seva Setu Abhiyan held under the Government at Your Doorstep initiative on Sunday.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria attended the camp at Utkrisht Vidyalaya grounds. Eighteen departmental stalls processed applications for schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), PM SVANidhi, Ayushman Bharat, and Janani Suraksha Yojana.

Meanwhile, Collector of Jhabua Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat said over 23,000 applications were received at rural camps on Saturday, with around 1,500 resolved promptly. Officials reviewed registration, verification, and service delivery arrangements.

NEEMUCH: Public welfare camps were organised across all urban bodies here on Sunday. In Manasa, MLA Aniruddha Madhav Maru inspected department stalls and urged residents to submit applications for prompt resolution.

Similar camps were conducted in Singoli, Jawad, Ratangarh, Jiran, and Kukdeshwar, where officials recorded complaints and provided scheme details to attendees.

Received applications were transferred to relevant departments with instructions to ensure time-bound processing per official rules.

SHAJAPUR: A public welfare camp under the Seva Setu Abhiyan's Government at Your Door programme resolved 34 applications on the spot.

Municipal council president Prem Jain and Sub-Divisional Officer Manisha Vaskale attended the camp, where department stalls addressed local grievances.

Meanwhile, a troupe from Bhopal performed street plays and puppetry to promote cleanliness awareness.

SUSNER: A public welfare scheme camp was organised at the old municipal council office under the Seva Setu Abhiyan on Sunday to deliver government benefits directly to eligible citizens.

Inaugurated by municipal council president Pradeep Soni, the mega camp brought departments including Revenue, Health, and Agriculture together under one roof, providing on-the-spot benefits and scheme information.

KHETIA: Khetia Municipal Council organised a mega camp under the Seva Setu Abhiyan and Jan Vishwas Abhiyan, delivering government scheme benefits directly to citizens.

Inaugurated by municipal council president Dashrath Nikum, the camp received over 600 applications for central and state schemes.

Officials resolved 500 applications on the spot, including instant issuance of Ayushman cards, while health stalls provided general medical check-ups for attendees.