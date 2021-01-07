Madhya Pradesh: Session at closure but students void of uniform in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district

Sardarpur: Amid the ongoing pandemic, the 2020-2021 academic session has been completely crashed. It has not only affected the students but also weakened the economic condition of parents in rural areas of the state. Though, state government initiated Mohalla Classes and online classes from July 06 to maintain academic schedule, the students are still waiting for the uniform, pointing, the session is going to end in the next couple of month.

Few officials of the education department admitted of the delay in distribution of uniforms to the school kids and anticipated that students will get the new uniform by this Republic Day.

According to information, in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, there are 32499 students studying at the primary and secondary school who are waiting for the uniform. Every year, the administration distributes new uniforms before August 15, so that students can attend the Independence Day function in a new uniform. But this year, citing the corona epidemic, the government forgot to distribute uniforms to the students here.

Last year, Kamal Nath government, in its regime, ordered to transfer the amount of uniforms directly to the account of the parents so that the parents can purchase good quality uniforms for their kids from shops. But this time the BJP-led government again entrust the responsibility of uniforms to the self-help groups in the villages. As a result, the quality of the uniform is expected to be questioned again as before.

When contacted block resource coordinator Magan Singh Meda posed at Janpad Education Centre in Sardarpur, he said district teams and self-help groups are looking after the work related to uniforms, but they are clueless of how much time will it take.

When contacted district project coordinator Kamal Singh Thakur posted at the district education center in Dhar, he said that about 15-20 days back, the district has received a fund according to Rs 600 per student. We are already engaged a self-help group in the duty of stitching uniform and it will be distributed among the students as soon as it gets ready. We are taking care of the good quality of uniform must be provided to the students.