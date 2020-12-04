Bhopal: Deputy director suspended for buying school uniforms through suppliers

BHOPAL: Deputy director of Urban Development Department Ranveer Singh has been suspended for buying uniforms from a supplier for the students of government schools in urban areas.

According to rules, Singh should have purchased dresses from self-help groups under National Urban Livelihood Mission scheme.

Commissioner of Urban Development Department Nikunj Shrivastava issued suspension order of Singh on Friday.

School dresses worth Rs 120 crore should have been bought from the self-help groups.

Singh heaped pressure on the officials of districts to procure those informs from two companies.

When a complaint about it reached the minister of the department Bhupendra Singh he asked the principal secretary and the commissioner to probe it.

Singh also sent a note to the Economic Offences Wing to inquire into the case.

Ranveer Singh also heaped pressure on the officials through video conferencing and Whatsapp group to purchase uniforms from the two companies.

Enough proofs were found against the deputy director in the inquiry.