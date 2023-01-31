Madhya Pradesh: 'Serving leprosy patients is service of God'

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): On World Leprosy Day, organisation Saksham Savita Kushtha Prakoshth (SSKP) organised a programme at the Modi Nagar Kushtha Basti on Tuesday.

Former home minister Himmat Kothari was chief guest. He said that leprosy patients should keep their morale high as timely treatment can rid them of the disease.

Manav Seva Samiti Blood bank president Mohan Murliwala said that serving leprosy patients is service of God. He appreciated the efforts of SSKP in serving the leprosy-affected. RMO Civil hospital Dr Ravi Divekar said that treatment of leprosy is available free of cost at the civil hospital and other medical centres. He said that in six months to one-year of proper treatment, a person gets rid of leprosy. He also gave replied to the queries raised by leprosy-affected persons.

SSKP Malwa Prant president Ashok Jain Chautala said that the leprosy fortnight will continue till February 13 during which SSKP will undertake a drive to remove misunderstandings about leprosy. He said that information will also be given about government schemes on leprosy. He said that awareness will be created against the stigma attached to the diseases by making the general community aware that the disease can be easily cured. At the end, Parwati Chauhan gave the vote of thanks.