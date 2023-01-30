Madhya Pradesh: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava calls upon youth to contribute to nation building in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day-long Narmada Janmotsav event concluded here at Narmadiya Brahmin Samaj Rewa Trust Complex, Jaitapur in Khargone on Monday.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, national president of the society Anil Sharma, Khargone municipal chief Chhaya Joshi, Mandaleshwar municipal chief Vishwadeep Moyde attended the event as chief guests. Community president Sunil Sharma honoured all the guests with shawls and shreefal.

Addressing the event, Bhargava urged upon the youth to contribute to nation building. Moyde urged the youth in making India a better place to live in and work towards the betterment of the nation. At the beginning of the event, women's unit president Sudha Shastri presented gifts to the society women. Later, enthralling dance performances were presented by children. The chief guest felicitated meritorious students who secured top position in 10th and 12th board examinations.

Community members from Kasrawad, Mandleshwar, Karahi, Indore, Bamnala thronged the event. At the end, a massive rally led by youth president Manish Sharma was conducted which began from Kunda riverside and terminated at Rewa trust premises, Jaitapur. Upon reaching, Vikas Badole and Atul Atre accorded a rousing welcome. Rakesh Sharma conducted the event while Vikas Barche proposed a vote of thanks.

