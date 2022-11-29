Madhya Pradesh: Sengar takes charge at Madhav College

MLA Paras Jain addresses the programme at Government Madhav College in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Madhav College is a historical institution. It has provided invaluable gems to society and the country. Together we all have to increase its glory. For this one has to work hard. We will flow the Ganges of development in this college under the leadership of Buddha Singh Sengar. We will try to make Madhav College a remarkable college in India. These were expressed by the chief guest and MLA Paras Jain at the function of taking charge of the newly appointed president of the Public Participation Committee Buddha Singh Sengar in Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College. He said that the college is being developed in the new building.

Sengar said, ‘I was a student of this college and it is a matter of pride for me that now I am taking charge as the president here. I am determined for the development of my college. BJP city president Vivek Joshi wished good luck to Sengar. Principal of Madhav College Dr Jawahar Lal Barmaiya said that he is sure that now the development of the college will be done at a rapid pace. Rajesh Singh Kushwaha and Manish Chauhan, who were present as guests, also expressed their views.

