Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Municipality Recovers Rs 8.89 Lakh During Lok Adalat | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa municipality achieved a significant recovery of Rs 8.89 lakh through a recently held Lok Adalat. This event provided the public with the opportunity to settle their tax dues with exemptions from surcharges.

The Lok Adalat conducted every three months, allowed residents to benefit from exemptions in municipal revenue tax and water tax. These exemptions applied to outstanding tax amounts from previous years, excluding the current year.

Shop rent, however, did not receive any discounts. During the Lok Adalat, a total of Rs 4.50 lakh was recovered in water tax, while Rs 4.30 lakh was collected in property tax.

The municipality’s revenue department and water supply employees played a crucial role in facilitating this process, promptly issuing notices and assisting in the recovery efforts.

Notable individuals present at the Lok Adalat included Ashok Verma, Sadashiv Patil, Poonam Mahajan, Rajendra Singh Verma and others.

The successful recovery through the Lok Adalat highlighted the public's willingness to clear their dues while benefiting from exemptions.

