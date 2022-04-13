Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa limping back to normalcy

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): With every passing day, Sendhwa is limping back to normalcy. On Wednesday police took out a flag march in the town with two more houses being demolished.

Barwani superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla who is in the town for the last three-day after violence broke in the town on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi said 40 persons have been arrested so far and one person identified as Shabaz has been externed.

SP Shukla added that total 11 FIRs have been registered and 13 houses have been demolished in the town so far. The police will continue their action against the people involved in criminal activities, he said.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:44 PM IST