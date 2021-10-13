Madhya Pradesh: Self Help Groups launch ‘Didi café’ for a brighter future

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Turning the corona adversity into an opportunity, the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Mahidpur launched a ‘Didi cafe' on panchayat premises on Tuesday.

The cafe was inaugurated by Sub-Divisional officer Mahidupar Kailashchandra Thakur. The women at Mahidpur have formed Maa Kalika Self Help Group for earning their livelihood.

Chief Executive Officer, Priyanka Tegore, who was present at the inauguration of the cafe, said that earlier the families of these women had to take loan from moneylenders but now these women are looking forward to a better future as the income generated through the cafe would empower them financially. Tehsildar Vinod Sharma, block level officers, Janpad Panchayat officials and Self help group women were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:03 AM IST