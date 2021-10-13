e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:03 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Self Help Groups launch ‘Didi café’ for a brighter future

The cafe was inaugurated by Sub-Divisional officer Mahidupar Kailashchandra Thakur
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Turning the corona adversity into an opportunity, the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Mahidpur launched a ‘Didi cafe' on panchayat premises on Tuesday.

The cafe was inaugurated by Sub-Divisional officer Mahidupar Kailashchandra Thakur. The women at Mahidpur have formed Maa Kalika Self Help Group for earning their livelihood.

Chief Executive Officer, Priyanka Tegore, who was present at the inauguration of the cafe, said that earlier the families of these women had to take loan from moneylenders but now these women are looking forward to a better future as the income generated through the cafe would empower them financially. Tehsildar Vinod Sharma, block level officers, Janpad Panchayat officials and Self help group women were present on the occasion.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Treat your livestock with mouth-watering cattle candy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:03 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal