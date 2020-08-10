Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 violated during Tribal Day celebrations in Mhow

Mhow: Social distancing norms were violated during the celebration of World Tribal Day, as the tribals of Mhow tehsil and nearby places gathered at the memorial of Tantya Bhil near Patalpani waterfall on Sunday morning. The event also violated Section 144 of CrPC which is currently in place in the area.

When the police came to know of the gathering, the Bargonda police station in-charge Ajit Singh Bais reached Patalpani and appealed the crowd to maintain social distancing.

Following his appeal, those who had come on motorcycles left but the crowd gathered at the Kushalgarh fort did not reciprocate to his appeal and even danced to songs played thereby violating social distancing norms.

The crowd later went to Khurda village from Kushalgarh to pay tributes to tribal leader Pyar Singh Ninama who was killed in 2003. They paid floral tributes before Ninama's statue at Khurdi and then proceeded to Manpur. After organising a small public meeting at Manpur, the rally was concluded there.