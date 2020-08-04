Mhow: Factory effluents polluting Angred river

Like last year, discharge of factory waste into Angred river of Sagore village has started once again this year. White foamy lather on black water with pungent smell could be noticed in the drain leading to Angred

river and also in the river. The residents of Sagore and other nearby villages are facing extreme difficulties due to the rising pollution.

Man Singh Bhandari of Sagore village along with other farmers have complained about the matter to the district administration. Bhandari said that black water having a foul smell is flowing in the drain adjacent to his farm and bore well. Due to this, his bore well water has also got polluted and is not drinkable any more. Many other farmers and villagers are having similar complaints.

Tehsildar Vinod Rathore said that he has received complaints of the villagers about pollution of Angred river due to industrial waste water. A team has been asked to submit a report over this issue and action will be taken against all those who are responsible for it.

KL Chowdhry, regional pollution control officer said that after he received information about it, a team was sent and water samples of the river along with all drains flowing into it have been taken. “Those samples have been sent to the laboratory and the report will suggest about the type of effluent, on the basis of which the responsible factory could be identified and action as per the law will be taken against the responsible factory”, Chowdhry said.

Corona Pithampur Pithampur

8 new corona patients have been found in Pithampur in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Dr CS Arora,

Covid officer for Pithampur industrial area said that the reports about the Covid positive cases in Pithampur reached him during late night hours and since then the medical teams have been taking positive patients to Covid care centres and collecting swab samples of the family members of those patients. He further said that four new containment zones have been made in Pithampur and about 30 persons have been subjected to institutional as well as home quarantine so far. Also, contact histories of all positive cases found are being traced.

7 new covid cases in Mhow

With seven new cases of Covid-19 in Mhow, the tally reached 372 on Monday. Three cases have been found in Utkarsh Vihar colony on Mhow- Pithampur road, one in Simrol, two in Kishanganj and one in Sutarkhedi area have been found positive for Covid-19.