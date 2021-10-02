Madhya Pradesh: Secretary of Gaushala among five jailed for stealing cattle

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the alertness of activists of a saffron organisation here 5 persons including the secretary of the gaushala have been sent to jail for allegedly running a racket of sale of cattle.

The activist of the organisation created a ruckus after unearthing the illegal sale of cattle.

They alleged that gaushala secretary Satyanarayan Goyal, driver Shubham Radheshyam Maratha, Ravindra Ramashankar Yadav, Azam, Kamal Lohar were stealing cattle without the knowledge of the municipality.

When the activist asked members of the alleged racket about their accomplice, they named secretary Satyanarayan Goel as their aide.

The activists then pressurised police to act in the matter and at their behest the five alleged accused were arrested.

After their statement, Goyal and his aides were arrested and presented in the court- which sent them to jail.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Increasing cybercrimes demand more training and research

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:18 AM IST