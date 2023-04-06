Madhya Pradesh: Science College holds workshop on World Health Day in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long World Health Day workshop was held at Tukojirao Pawar Government Science College in Dewas by college’s eco club on Thursday. College principal Dr Madhavi Mathur and Dr KK Sadhav inaugurated it.

The workshop was conducted by eco club incharge Dr Leena Dubey. It was divided into four sessions. Every session was addressed by experts from the medical field. Yoga class was led by Dr Vijay Singh Rawat of the sports department, in which students were taught procedures to increase power of concentration.

Students were motivated to perform digital detox by adopting innovation with minimum use of mobile and reading a book on a daily basis. This was named as ‘Drop Everything and Read’ session.

Lastly, NSS officer Sandeep Nagar explained to students how to give CPR in case of emergency, how to change food habits for better health. An oath for healthy lifestyle was administered by eco club president Dubey to the students.

