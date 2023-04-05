Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi workers postpone agitation for a month in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi Front of Dewas on Tuesday postponed their mass leave for a month following government assurance. The decision was taken following a meeting between Front members and women and child development department secretary. The secretary said on behalf of the government that their demands would be heard and studied in detail and asked employees to rejoin their place of work till that time.

Their absence was creating mismanagement in work of filling Ladli Behna forms and other regular tasks of Anganwadi, said the secretary. Front warned the administration that they would launch their protest again on May 1 if their demands were not fulfilled.

Notably, these workers were continuously reaching out to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the last several months regarding this but, nothing had changed. Hence, they were on mass holiday from March 15 protesting to fulfil their already mentioned demands like providing pensions to Anganwadi workers after retirement and declaring them as government employees.

