 Madhya Pradesh: SC-ST related crimes have increased by 28%, says Bala Bachchan
Ever since the BJP came to power, crimes have been increasing. SC-ST related crimes have increased by 28pc.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Congress member and former home minister Bala Bachchan, along with party workers have handed over a memorandum to the police station demanding arrest of the accused in the murder of a woman.

Following the murder of Bhawana Rathore, another woman, Nandini Yadav, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Sukhvilas Colony which heated up regional politics. Bachchan, while addressing the media cited recent cases of heinous crimes as failure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government. He criticized the government for not just the rising number of crimes but the manner in which the police and administration are dealing with it.

Ever since the BJP came to power, crimes have been increasing. SC-ST related crimes have increased by 28pc. It reflects a total failure on the part of the BJP government. He also demanded a fair investigation and justice to family members of the victims at the earliest.

