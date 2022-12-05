Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanchs duped of Rs 20K each on pretext of 'Nal-Jal Scheme' in Shajapur

Representative Image |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters duped two village sarpanchs of Rs 20,000 each by luring them withámonetary benefitsáunder the Central government-run Nal-Jal scheme. Public health engineering department has asked the sarpanch and other village officials to be aware of such cyber crooks. Executive Engineer Vijay Singh Chauhan said that two village Sarpanch of the district have been duped of Rs 20,000 each on the pretext of providing monetary benefits under the scheme.

Unknown person had contacted sarpanchs over the phone and asked them to share account details. The two sarpanch lured with monetary offers, shared the bank details als also the OTP. However, soon they found that Rs 20,000 were deducted from their account. Sarpanch have been cautioned againstásharing their bank account and other details with unknown persons.áThey have been asked to verify the credentials of the caller beforeátransacting money for any governmental scheme.

The online fraudsters have beenácontacting people over phone assuringámonetary benefits under government schemes Nal Jal Scheme.á The crooksáask for bank account number and OTPáby giving an impression they would be transferred the amount under the scheme.Officials need to be careful while sharing their personal details with unknown persons. They are advised not to share confidential account numbers (Panchayat/personal), OTP numbersáwith unknown persons á

Read Also Shajapur: Consumption of tobacco products banned inside dist hospital