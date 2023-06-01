Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur by-poll on June 13

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): By-election to ward number 7 of Sardarpur municipal council under Dhar district has been scheduled to be held on June 13. The seat was vacated after Ward no 7 councillor Prtham Garg died in a road accident on April 18.

On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, three candidates who were in the fray for the post of councillor filed their nomination papers. They included Amar Singh Sonare (Congress), Vijay Garg from the BJP and Gopal Garg contesting as an independent.

Scrutiny of applications would be done on Wednesday at the election office. Withdrawal of candidature would be done on June 2. A clear picture would emerge after withdrawal of nominations.

Earlier, 9 councillors of Congress and 6 of the BJP won elections in the 15-member council. Out of which Congress councillor died in a road accident. Notably, Ward no 7 is the smallest ward of Sardarpur municipal council having a total of 142 voters only. Out of which 75 are men and 67 women.

