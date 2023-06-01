Madhya Pradesh: BJP corporator assaults corporation staff in Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) employees upset with the BJP corporator of Ward No 29 who thrashed one of the corporation employees for remaining absent from work.

Earlier, Ward No 29 corporator Parmanand Yogi got angry over delay in getting snacks for guests who had reached for the Bhoomi Pujan programme. Yogi got angry with corporation employees present there. He allegedly began to abuse Hemant Bandodia, a corporation employee and started fighting.

After the fight with the employee, corporation employees got agitated and stopped work and protested demanding registration of a case against the accused councillor. Along with the aggrieved employee, rest of the staff reached AJAK police station to register a case.

Angered by the bullying of the BJP corporator, the employees of the municipal corporation stopped work and started protesting. During this, corporation commissioner APS Gaharwar, who came to talk to the employees, got into a heated argument with the employee leaders.

The employee leaders were demanding registration of a case against the corporator. On which the corporation commissioner asked him to go to the police station to register an FIR and return to work. The corporation commissioner said the same, even after terminating employee leaders for discipline and violation. But the corporation employees did not return to work and reached AJAK police station to register an FIR.